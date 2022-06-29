Dr. Jose Parodi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parodi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Parodi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Parodi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They completed their residency with The University of Toledo Medical Center
Dr. Parodi works at
Locations
ProMedica Physicians General Surgery | Bariatrics5700 Monroe St Unit 101, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-6777
Drs. White & Parodi3909 Woodley Rd Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-6777
Jose E Parodi, MD725 S Shoop Ave # 104, Wauseon, OH 43567 Directions (419) 291-6777
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parodi?
Dr. Parodi took the time to explain everything before and after the procedure. Everything was great from the Pre op appointment through the surgery and the post op visit.
About Dr. Jose Parodi, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1922001908
Education & Certifications
- The University of Toledo Medical Center
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parodi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parodi speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Parodi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parodi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parodi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parodi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.