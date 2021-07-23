See All General Surgeons in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Jose Paul, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Rego Park, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jose Paul, MD

Dr. Jose Paul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Paul works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Gallstones, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Paul's Office Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Rego Park
    9525 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 575-9595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Gallstones
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Gallstones
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2021
    Lord, what an indescribably marvelous doctor and a human being Dr. Paul is! Without any hesitation, if you are looking into getting an urgent surgery, Dr. Paul is the human to go to. I have been escorting and accompanying my mom throughout her journey as she fought cancer. He performed a lumpectomy on her beautifully. His attitude towards his patients' circumstances is so selfless and caring. My mom wants to thank him a million times!
    Jul 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Paul, MD
    About Dr. Jose Paul, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Hindi
    • 1821032590
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Univ Med Ctr, Colon And Rectal Surgery Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, General Surgery
    • Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paul works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Paul’s profile.

    Dr. Paul has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Gallstones, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

