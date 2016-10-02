Dr. Jose Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Perez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Phlebology. They graduated from New York Medical College-Fifth Pathway|Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
Jose M. Perez, MD, FACS1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 208, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 500-9999Friday1:00pm - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
I highly recommend Dr. Jose Perez. He shared my MRI results & referred me to the best specialized surgeon I needed, wrote my insurance company, and had Lori (his insurance biller do incredible follow-up which resulted in getting authorization I needed. I had to wait over an hour (there were emergency surgeries that backed up all appointments), but Dr. Perez was well worth the wait! He took his time with me, apologizing for the wait, and explain my issue with incredible "bedside manner".
About Dr. Jose Perez, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396799185
Education & Certifications
- Stamford Hospital / Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons
- New York Medical College-Fifth Pathway|Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, School of Medicine
- Phlebology
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
