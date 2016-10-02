Overview

Dr. Jose Perez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Phlebology. They graduated from New York Medical College-Fifth Pathway|Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.