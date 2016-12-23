Overview of Dr. Jose Perez-Becerra, MD

Dr. Jose Perez-Becerra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Perez-Becerra works at BELLE VUE EYE CENTRE in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.