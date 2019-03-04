Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Gurri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD
Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Perez-Gurri works at
Dr. Perez-Gurri's Office Locations
Imagos Institute of Plastic Surgery7190 SW 87th Ave Ste 404, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 596-2228
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had breast augmentation surgery with Dr. Perez-Gurri in Feb 2003 (over 15 years ago!) and I’m still happy with them! If I still lived in FL I would definitely go back to see him! Highly recommended
About Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770652976
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez-Gurri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez-Gurri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Perez-Gurri speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Gurri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Gurri.
