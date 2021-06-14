Overview of Dr. Jose Picazo, MD

Dr. Jose Picazo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their residency with Christiana Care Health Servs Inc



Dr. Picazo works at PICAZO JOSE S MD OFFICE in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.