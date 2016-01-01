Overview

Dr. Jose Pilpa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital.



Dr. Pilpa works at High Desert Occu Carejoseph Ho MD Inc in Victorville, CA with other offices in El Monte, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.