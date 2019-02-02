Dr. Jose Pinero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Pinero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Pinero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Pinero works at
Locations
Steward Cardiology Associates Palmetto7100 W 20th Ave Ste 314, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 557-9300
Tenet Florida Physician Services2140 W 68th St Ste 403, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 557-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very caring, very smart, excellent doctor in general. no one like him.
About Dr. Jose Pinero, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1144309840
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Teaching Hospitals
- University Of Miami Teaching Hospitals
- University of Miami Hospital
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinero works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinero.
