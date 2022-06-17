Overview of Dr. Jose Plata, MD

Dr. Jose Plata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Northeast.



Dr. Plata works at Methodist Physicains Northeast Internal Medical Associates in Live Oak, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.