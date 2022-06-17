Dr. Jose Plata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Plata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Plata, MD
Dr. Jose Plata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Northeast.
Dr. Plata works at
Dr. Plata's Office Locations
Methodist Physicains Northeast Internal Medical Associates12702 Ih 35 Frontage Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 756-5926Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On her first visit, my 90 y.o. mother didn't like him because all he did was ask questions while typing on a laptop. I was given to understand this is routine. Recently, when my mom fell & visited as precaution for bone injury, Plata took time to explain his treatment plan that included a request for in home physical therapy, importance of diet & exercise, and maintain bone density in addition to medicines. Bottom line: if acting as a kind of clerk asking routine questions he might come across as uncaring. If someone is in pain, he might come across as knowledgable, caring, and above all-- encouraging. Important thing is my mom likes her doctor now so she is more likely to keep appointments and trust his advice.
About Dr. Jose Plata, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plata has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plata accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Plata using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Plata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plata works at
Dr. Plata speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Plata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plata.
