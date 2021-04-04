Overview of Dr. Jose Polanco, MD

Dr. Jose Polanco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Catolica Madre y Maestra, Santiago and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Polanco works at Jose F Polanco MD PA in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.