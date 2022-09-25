Overview of Dr. Jose Posas III, MD

Dr. Jose Posas III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Posas III works at Ochsner Baptist - A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.