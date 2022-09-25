Dr. Jose Posas III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posas III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Posas III, MD
Dr. Jose Posas III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Ochsner Neurology2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 810, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 894-2700
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 894-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Posas is an excellent Physician. He is an educator, warm, professional, personal and gives his expert opinion and backs up his diagnosis with facts.
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Neurology
