Dr. Jose Posas III, MD

Neurology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose Posas III, MD

Dr. Jose Posas III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Posas III works at Ochsner Baptist - A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Posas III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Neurology
    2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 810, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 894-2700
  2. 2
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 894-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Alzheimer's Disease
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jose Posas III, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548402399
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
