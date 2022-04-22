Overview of Dr. Jose Pulido, MD

Dr. Jose Pulido, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Pulido works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.