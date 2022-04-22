Dr. Jose Pulido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Pulido, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Pulido, MD
Dr. Jose Pulido, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Pulido's Office Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had difficulty with his vision, and before seeing Dr. Pulido it was up and down. When his vision would get bad he’d get large doses of prednisone, and it would clear up- but 6-8 months it would happen again. Dr. Pulido diagnosed the problem and brought it under control.
About Dr. Jose Pulido, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467431379
Education & Certifications
- Bascom-Palmer Eye Inst
- U Ill EE Infirm|U Ill Eye/Ear Infmry
- Charity Hospital
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
