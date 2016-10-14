Overview of Dr. Jose Quimbayo, MD

Dr. Jose Quimbayo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela De Medicina 'juan N Corpas'.



Dr. Quimbayo works at Optum-Twin Lakes in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.