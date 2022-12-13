Dr. Jose Quinones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Quinones, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Quinones, MD
Dr. Jose Quinones, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with University of Massachusetts Medical Center
Dr. Quinones works at
Dr. Quinones' Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Cardiology of Houston400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 230, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3746
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinones?
Loved the care we received with Dr Quinones. He always made us feel like we were his top priority and never rushed.
About Dr. Jose Quinones, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1689611378
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinones works at
Dr. Quinones has seen patients for Septal Defect, Heart Murmur and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quinones speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.