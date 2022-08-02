Overview

Dr. Jose Ramirez, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Libre De Cali, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Ramirez works at ICC at Northwest Medical Center in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.