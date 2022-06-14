Overview of Dr. Jose Ravelo, DDS

Dr. Jose Ravelo, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Beckley, WV. They graduated from Santa Maria University In Caracas, Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Ravelo works at Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery in Beckley, WV with other offices in Princeton, WV, Hurricane, WV, Miami Beach, FL, Miami, FL, Plantation, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.