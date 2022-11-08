Overview of Dr. Jose Rendon, MD

Dr. Jose Rendon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from University Auto De Baja California, Esc De Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Rendon works at St. Joseph's/Candler Primary Care - Jose M. Rendon, MD in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.