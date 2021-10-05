Dr. Jose Renteria Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Renteria Alvarez, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Renteria Alvarez, MD
Dr. Jose Renteria Alvarez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez's Office Locations
Providence Pediatric Medical Partners of El Paso - East3270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste 120, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 542-1751
Providence Pediatric Medical Partners of El Paso - Mesa2311 N Mesa St Ste G, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 542-1751Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Punctual and very profesional!
About Dr. Jose Renteria Alvarez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric - University of Illinois at Chicago
- Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
