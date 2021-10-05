Overview of Dr. Jose Renteria Alvarez, MD

Dr. Jose Renteria Alvarez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Alvarez works at Providence Pediatric Medical Partners of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.