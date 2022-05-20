See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in South Miami, FL
Dr. Jose Andres Restrepo, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.9 (157)
Map Pin Small South Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jose Andres Restrepo, MD

Dr. Jose Andres Restrepo, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Pontifical Xavierian University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Restrepo works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Restrepo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 130, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    709 Alton Rd Ste 440, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    8950 N Kendall Dr # 608W, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 157 ratings
    Patient Ratings (157)
    5 Star
    (147)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2022
    I had to have some tests done that were uncomfortable bec of the nature of the tests. Dr Restrepo did everything to make me feel comfortable and explained everything along the way. He took time to answer my many questions. I never never met a more caring man. Glad I dont need the tests again, but if I had to see a doctor on a more frequent basis it would be Dr. Restrepo!
    Elyse T — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Andres Restrepo, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629004429
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Vincents Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Pontifical Xavierian University Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Andres Restrepo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restrepo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Restrepo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Restrepo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    157 patients have reviewed Dr. Restrepo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restrepo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Restrepo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Restrepo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

