Dr. Jose Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Reyes, MD
Dr. Jose Reyes, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their fellowship with Avila Hospital, Venezuela|Avila Hospital, Venezuela|Moses H Cone Hosp-U North Carolina|Moses H Cone Hosp-U North Carolina
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes' Office Locations
-
1
OrthoVirginia13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 895-7285
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
Nice staff, pleasant physician with excellent care for my plantar fasciitis including injection. Very good skillful care
About Dr. Jose Reyes, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1811122815
Education & Certifications
- Avila Hospital, Venezuela|Avila Hospital, Venezuela|Moses H Cone Hosp-U North Carolina|Moses H Cone Hosp-U North Carolina
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.