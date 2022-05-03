See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jose Rivera, MD

Pain Medicine
Overview of Dr. Jose Rivera, MD

Dr. Jose Rivera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Rivera works at Tampa Pain Relief Center - Hillsborough in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rivera's Office Locations

    Tampa Pain Relief Center - Hillsborough
    2333 W Hillsborough Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-5110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phantom Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phantom Limb Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 03, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Rivera, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215919485
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivera works at Tampa Pain Relief Center - Hillsborough in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rivera’s profile.

    Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

