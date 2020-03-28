Overview of Dr. Jose Silva, MD

Dr. Jose Silva, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS



Dr. Silva works at Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.