Dr. Jose Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Silva, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Silva, MD
Dr. Jose Silva, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Dr. Silva works at
Dr. Silva's Office Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Fl 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
-
2
Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Apopka2100 Ocoee Apopka Rd Ste 210, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Garden
- AdventHealth Apopka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silva?
I had heard that he relocated to Florida. It would be a blessing to have him back in Puerto Rico!
About Dr. Jose Silva, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1255529608
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Silva using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva works at
Dr. Silva has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silva speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.