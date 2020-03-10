Dr. Jose Rivera, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Rivera, DPM
Dr. Jose Rivera, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr Jose A Rivera LLC110 W Citrus St, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 692-1965
OrthoRegenX917 Rinehart Rd Ste 2061, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 720-4253
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Self Pay
So glad Dr. Rivera and his team are able to come to the home. Our father got discharged from the hospital and was very difficult to get him out of the house. Dr. Rivera was able to come see him and make sure his wound was taken care of.
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Maryland Medical System
- Boston VA Healthcare System
- West LA VA Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Florida
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
