Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Rodriguez works at SHMG Infectious Disease - Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    230 Michigan St NE Ste 230, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 774-2822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Jan 10, 2023
Dr Morillas was extremely caring and thorough when taking care of my mom. She was dealing with some very complicated health issues and he made sure he not only took care of her infection but checked with interventional radiology about her bile drain and was monitoring some of her other symptoms as well. Even though my mom’s prognosis wasn’t good he showed he cared and tried to do whatever he could to help her feel better during the time she had left.
About Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • English
  • 1124400668
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rodriguez works at SHMG Infectious Disease - Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

