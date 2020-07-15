See All Neurosurgeons in Pomona, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Inland Neurosurgery Institute in Pomona, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Neurosurgery Institute
    255 E Bonita Ave Bldg 9, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 450-0369
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Inland Neurosurgery Institute
    1015 N 1st Ave Apt A, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 450-0369

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 15, 2020
    Dr. Rodriguez spent a lot of time with me. I felt he was thorough, Well educated in his field and communication between patient and Doctor was clear and concise. I’m not yet finished with my diagnosis and treatment as he has prescribed more scans to complete my profile. I would recommend this Dr. to my friends and family. He knows what he’s doing.
    Diane — Jul 15, 2020
    About Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235115072
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Calif Irvine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
