Overview of Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Inland Neurosurgery Institute in Pomona, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.