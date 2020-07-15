Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
-
1
Inland Neurosurgery Institute255 E Bonita Ave Bldg 9, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 450-0369Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Inland Neurosurgery Institute1015 N 1st Ave Apt A, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (909) 450-0369
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez spent a lot of time with me. I felt he was thorough, Well educated in his field and communication between patient and Doctor was clear and concise. I’m not yet finished with my diagnosis and treatment as he has prescribed more scans to complete my profile. I would recommend this Dr. to my friends and family. He knows what he’s doing.
About Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235115072
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
