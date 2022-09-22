Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Hospital For Special Surgery541 E 71st St Fl 3, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1276
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1276Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Jose A. Rodriguez, MD523 E 72nd St Fl 9, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1276
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the best! Feel fantastic after my hip replacement surgery! Many thanks to the doctor and the whole team! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Maurice E. Muller Foundation Of North America (Switzerland)
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Columbia-Presbyterian Med Ctr
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard
