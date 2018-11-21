Overview of Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Queens Medical Office PC in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Dilation, Prostate Cyst and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.