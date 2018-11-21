See All Urologists in Jackson Heights, NY
Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD

Urology
4.2 (4)
Map Pin Small Jackson Heights, NY
60 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Queens Medical Office PC in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Dilation, Prostate Cyst and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Queens Medical Office PC
    9033 Elmhurst Ave Fl 1, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 457-7000
  2. 2
    Rjm Medical Services PC
    8715 37th Ave Ste B, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2018
    He was fast and yet understanding.
    — Nov 21, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD
    About Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821305327
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at Queens Medical Office PC in Jackson Heights, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Urethral Dilation, Prostate Cyst and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

