Overview of Dr. Jose Roman, MD

Dr. Jose Roman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Roman works at HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.