Dr. Jose Rovira, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jose Rovira, MD

Dr. Jose Rovira, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Rovira works at Vidal and Rovira MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rovira's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vidal and Rovira MD PA
    11880 SW 40th St Ste 206, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 552-5354

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteopenia
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Low Back Pain
Osteopenia
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon

Mar 10, 2019
This is Dr Rovira. I retired and closed my practice Dec. 2014. Thank you to all my patients for giving so much meaning to my professional life Jose R Rovovira MD FACR retired
— Mar 10, 2019
About Dr. Jose Rovira, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386638435
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Miami / School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rovira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rovira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rovira works at Vidal and Rovira MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rovira’s profile.

Dr. Rovira has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rovira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rovira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rovira.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rovira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rovira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

