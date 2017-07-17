Dr. Jose Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Ruiz, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Ruiz, MD
Dr. Jose Ruiz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coral Gables, FL.
Dr. Ruiz's Office Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Don Soffer Clinical Research Center1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Ruiz. He is very outgoing and friendly, he takes the time to answer all of your questions. He is a very caring physician.
About Dr. Jose Ruiz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1780626663
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Pathology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz has seen patients for Loss of Smell and-or Taste, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.