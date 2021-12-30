Overview of Dr. Jose Salas Sr, MD

Dr. Jose Salas Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Porterville, CA.



Dr. Salas Sr works at Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville, CA with other offices in Lindsay, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.