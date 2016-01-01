Overview of Dr. Jose Alberto Salazar, MD

Dr. Jose Alberto Salazar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Salazar works at Swedish American Creekside Medical Center in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.