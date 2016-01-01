See All Cardiologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Jose Sanchez, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Sanchez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Sanchez works at The Heart Health Center, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The Heart Health Center, LLC
    450 N New Ballas Rd # 270, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 991-6969
  2
    The Heart Health Center, LLC
    450 N New Ballas Rd Ste 270, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 991-6969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualChoice
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jose Sanchez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346336815
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Residency
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Internship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez works at The Heart Health Center, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Sanchez’s profile.

    Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

