Overview

Dr. Jose Sanchez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez works at The Heart Health Center, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.