Overview of Dr. Jose Santiago, MD

Dr. Jose Santiago, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville.



Dr. Santiago works at Behavioral Health Services in Hermitage, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.