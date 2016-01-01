Dr. Jose Santiago Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Santiago Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Acadian Medical Center, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Savoy Medical Center.
Acadiana Medicine Clinic1200 Hospital Dr Ste 4, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 948-7090
Opelousas General Health System539 E Prudhomme St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 948-3011Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Med Ed of Louisiana Inc.209 Champagne Blvd, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517 Directions (337) 948-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Acadian Medical Center
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
- Savoy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Santiago Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago Jr.
