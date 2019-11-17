Dr. Jose Santospico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santospico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Santospico, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Santospico, MD
Dr. Jose Santospico, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Santospico works at
Dr. Santospico's Office Locations
MountainView Neurosurgery4351 E Lohman Ave Ste 409, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-1430
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pico an awesome doc I miss him from the Caribbean he did my spine surgery 6 yrs ago, I couldn't walk for 4 months until the surgery. God bless him!! Thank you again
About Dr. Jose Santospico, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528043783
Education & Certifications
- Fellow American Association Of Neurological Surgeons
- Univ Pr Med Sciences Campus
- Detroit Macomb Hosp Assn
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- University Of Puerto Rico Mayaguez Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santospico has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santospico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santospico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santospico has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santospico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santospico speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Santospico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santospico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santospico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santospico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.