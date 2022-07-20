See All Hematologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Jose Sarriera, MD

Hematology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose Sarriera, MD

Dr. Jose Sarriera, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sarriera works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarriera's Office Locations

    UF Health Cancer Center at Orlando Health
    1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-1869

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bleeding Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 20, 2022
    July 2017 was the month Dr. Sarriera sat down with me and told me that I was diagnosed with Non-Hotchkins Lymphoma. For the last 1825 days, he and his amazing staff have gone above and beyond to ensure that together we would give it our all to fight. And fight we did. I hit a wall after the second chemo treatment, and he said "you're in 100% remission - but you need to complete the treatment plan with four more rounds...". Trust me, chemo was not fun - and after two, and in remission I asked if I had a choice. "Yes, you can stop now, but your chances of it returning is much higher than if you stay the course." I asked him if he had a daughter, what would he tell her. "Finish." He spent at least 45 minutes with me in that single visit. (Not knowing my father passed away from complications of chemo - hence my hesitation to continue.) I continued. Today is 5 years, cancer free and considered cured from Non-Hotchkins Lymphoma. God is good, and gave us Dr. Sarriera.
    Kendra Young — Jul 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jose Sarriera, MD
    About Dr. Jose Sarriera, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255315933
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Canc Ctr/U Tex
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Sarriera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarriera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarriera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarriera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarriera works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sarriera’s profile.

    Dr. Sarriera has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarriera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarriera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarriera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarriera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarriera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

