Dr. Sleiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jose Sleiman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Sleiman, MD
Dr. Jose Sleiman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL.
Dr. Sleiman works at
Dr. Sleiman's Office Locations
-
1
Weston2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5290Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sleiman?
About Dr. Jose Sleiman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1851743207
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sleiman works at
Dr. Sleiman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sleiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sleiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sleiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.