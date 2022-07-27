See All Plastic Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Jose Soler-Baillo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jose Soler-Baillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    358 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 3225, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Miramar Office
    14601 SW 29th St Ste 303, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-1996
  3. 3
    Soler-Baillo Plastic Surgery
    7231 SW 63rd Ave Ste 200, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-1996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    I took my 16 year old daughter to Dr. Soler-Baillo for a consultation. My daughter was diagnosed with breast asymmetry causing a lot of insecurities and psychological problems. After consulting various doctor, Dr. Soler-Baillo was the only one who explained everything in details and actually took my daughter’s feelings into consideration. Dr. Soler-Baillo gave us hope and made us feel comfortable as parents. Just a week after surgery the results are amazing and my daughter is extremely happy. I can’t thank enough Dr. Soler-Baillo for helping us as parents and for helping my daughter to feel secure about herself. I also would like to thank Dr. Soler-Baillo’s staff especially Loly. You have been so caring and supportive during this difficult time for us as parents. I can’t thank you enough for your love and support and for always having a smile on your face even when I bombarded you with questions and concerns. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
    About Dr. Jose Soler-Baillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396924759
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
