Dr. Jose Soler-Baillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Soler-Baillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 358 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 3225, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
Miramar Office14601 SW 29th St Ste 303, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (305) 661-1996
Soler-Baillo Plastic Surgery7231 SW 63rd Ave Ste 200, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-1996
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I took my 16 year old daughter to Dr. Soler-Baillo for a consultation. My daughter was diagnosed with breast asymmetry causing a lot of insecurities and psychological problems. After consulting various doctor, Dr. Soler-Baillo was the only one who explained everything in details and actually took my daughter’s feelings into consideration. Dr. Soler-Baillo gave us hope and made us feel comfortable as parents. Just a week after surgery the results are amazing and my daughter is extremely happy. I can’t thank enough Dr. Soler-Baillo for helping us as parents and for helping my daughter to feel secure about herself. I also would like to thank Dr. Soler-Baillo’s staff especially Loly. You have been so caring and supportive during this difficult time for us as parents. I can’t thank you enough for your love and support and for always having a smile on your face even when I bombarded you with questions and concerns. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
About Dr. Jose Soler-Baillo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1396924759
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soler-Baillo speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Soler-Baillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soler-Baillo.
