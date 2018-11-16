Dr. Jose Stable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Stable, MD
Dr. Jose Stable, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Jupiter Lakes Physician Group210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 202 Bldg 4000, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 744-3467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My experiences with Dr. Stable have all been exemplary. He is knowledgeable which I would expect a doctor to be, but he is also kind and considerate. His staff is cut from the same cloth. He and his staff make you feel like they really care. If the opportunity ever arises I would highly recommend his practice.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1851346605
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Stable has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stable accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stable speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stable. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stable.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.