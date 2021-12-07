Overview

Dr. Jose Suarez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with Baystate Med Center



Dr. Suarez works at Caprock Cardiovascular Center, LLP in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.