Dr. Jose Suros

Pain Medicine
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose Suros

Dr. Jose Suros is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.

Dr. Suros works at Point Performance in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suros' Office Locations

    Point Performance
    6400 Goldsboro Rd Ste 340, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 493-8884
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jose Suros

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609998434
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Residency
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Internship
    • Montiefiore MC-Albert Einstein Coll
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Suros is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suros has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Suros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

