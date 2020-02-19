Dr. Jose Taveras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taveras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Taveras, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Taveras, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
Locations
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
Montefiore Medical Group-Comprehensive Family Care Center (CFCC)1621 EASTCHESTER RD, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8040
Montefiore Wakefield Campus600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (914) 377-4690Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Cardiovascular Center530 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 308-7350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St Josephs Medical Practice3328 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jose M. Taveras...what can I say? He is a truly amazing Cardiologist. Dr. Taveras is attentive, great people skills, maintains eye contact, intelligent, and avid listener. God created this Cardiologist with a heart of gold. Dr. Taveras knows what he’s talking about and let’s his patients know what’s going on honestly, concisely, and with the utmost respect and dignity towards the patient and the patient’s family. I would proudly recommend him.
About Dr. Jose Taveras, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taveras accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taveras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taveras speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Taveras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taveras.
