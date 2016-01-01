Dr. Jose Tongol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tongol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Tongol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Tongol, MD
Dr. Jose Tongol, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Manila Ctrl U and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
Dr. Tongol's Office Locations
Phoebe Putney Cncr Ctr Hem/Onc427 W 3rd Ave Ste 100, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-7141
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jose Tongol, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1821034505
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Woodhull Med Ctr-Mental Hlth Ctr
- Manila Ctrl U
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tongol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tongol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tongol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tongol has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tongol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tongol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tongol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tongol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tongol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.