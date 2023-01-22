Dr. Jose Toro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Toro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Toro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Pontificia University Javeriana Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
When my 99 y/o grandmother had a fall, she thought it was over. Dr. Toro and Daphne made the unbelievable into a reality. She had surgery and was standing within 20 hours post op. They gave her her life back and I am forever grateful for their work and dedication !
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154425791
- Orthopaedic Traumatology
- Pontificia University Javeriana Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia
- Pontifical University Javeriana / Faculty of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
