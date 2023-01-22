See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Middletown, NY
Dr. Jose Toro, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (98)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose Toro, MD

Dr. Jose Toro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Pontificia University Javeriana Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.

Dr. Toro works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 333-7575
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jose Toro, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154425791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Orthopaedic Traumatology
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pontificia University Javeriana Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pontifical University Javeriana / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Toro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toro works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Toro’s profile.

    Dr. Toro has seen patients for Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Toro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

