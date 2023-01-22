Overview of Dr. Jose Toro, MD

Dr. Jose Toro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Pontificia University Javeriana Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Toro works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.