Dr. Jose Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Torres, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.
Syndolor Medical LLC1806 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 469-9175
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Very Very Thankful Shout out to Dr Jose Torres And Carrie and Staff. Was really freaked out about virus They made it very professional to continue to treat me. You Guys Are Awesome. God Bless And Thank you for all you do.
- Anesthesiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730267188
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
