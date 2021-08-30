See All Gastroenterologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Jose Trabanino Jr, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (58)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jose Trabanino Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Trabanino Jr works at Greater Houston Gastroenterology in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lactose Intolerance, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greater Houston Gastroenterology
    1111 Highway 6 Ste 105, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 491-9779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lactose Intolerance
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Lactose Intolerance
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Trabanino Jr, MD
    About Dr. Jose Trabanino Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669473690
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Trabanino Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trabanino Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trabanino Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trabanino Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trabanino Jr works at Greater Houston Gastroenterology in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Trabanino Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Trabanino Jr has seen patients for Lactose Intolerance, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trabanino Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Trabanino Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trabanino Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trabanino Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trabanino Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

