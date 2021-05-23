Overview of Dr. Jose Uribe, MD

Dr. Jose Uribe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Uribe works at Specialty Physician Associates in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.