Dr. Jose Vallejos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallejos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Vallejos, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Vallejos, MD
Dr. Jose Vallejos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Vallejos' Office Locations
White Rock Internal Medicine9330 Poppy Dr Ste 403, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 328-4387
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A caring doctor who explains your medical problems and treatment.
About Dr. Jose Vallejos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427239409
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vallejos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vallejos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vallejos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vallejos speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallejos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallejos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallejos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallejos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.