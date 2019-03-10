See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Jose Vargas, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Vargas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Vargas works at Element Health, Inc in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Diabetes & Endocrinology Assoc
    2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 307, Birmingham, AL 35209 (205) 879-6461
    Diabetes Endocrinology Associates
    700 18th St S Ste 410, Birmingham, AL 35233 (205) 930-9152
    Seale Harris Clinic
    805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35205 (205) 595-5504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Overweight
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abnormal Thyroid
Overweight
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abnormal Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Overweight Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 10, 2019
    Excellent treatment by Dr. Vargas and staff. All were concerned about my wellbeing and health in general. I felt pampered.
    — Mar 10, 2019
    About Dr. Jose Vargas, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003971441
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Va Hospital Tulane
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Va Hospital Tulane
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Infir
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Vargas works at Element Health, Inc in Birmingham, AL.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

